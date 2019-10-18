Kansas City man linked to 2016 rape through DNA match is sentenced to life in prison

A 59-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 sexual assault, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.

Arthur Norman Jr. was found guilty of rape and armed criminal action during a bench trial in May.

On Friday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Norman to life in prison for the rape conviction, plus 10 years for armed criminal action, the prosecutor’s office said. The judge set those sentences to run consecutively.

The convictions stem from an incident reported to Kansas City police on Aug. 3, 2016.

A woman reported to police that she had been raped in her home around 2 a.m. According to court records, she said a man had forced entry into her locked bedroom while she slept and then held a knife against her throat.

She said after she was raped, the man told her not to call the police or he would kill her, court records stated.

The woman called 911 after he left and underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital.

Over a year after the attack, in January 2018, the Kansas City Police Crime Lab reported that a genetic profile found from the evidence collected in the victim’s sexual assault kit matched a registered sex offender in the Combined DNA Index System. The offender was identified as Norman, court records said.

