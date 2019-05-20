Man attacked Kansas City woman in her home at knifepoint in rape case matched by DNA

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A 58-year-old man has been found guilty by a judge of rape or attempted rape during an attack of a woman in her Kansas City home in August 2016.

Arthur Norman Jr. was convicted of rape or attempted rape and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

According to court records, the woman was sleeping in her bedroom when a man woke her up and stood over her. He put his hand over her mouth and held a knife to her throat.

After he raped her, he told her not to call police or he would kill her.

When he left, she called 911 and was treated at a hospital.

In January 2018, the Kansas City Police Crime Lab found that a genetic profile developed from evidence in the sexual assault kit matched an offender in the CODIS system.

The man was identified as Norman, a registered sex offender. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol’s sex offender registry, Norman was previously convicted of three counts of attempted rape and one count each of child molestation and sexual misconduct.

Norman is scheduled for sentencing July 12.