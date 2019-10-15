Kindergartner brought gun to school, unaware it was in backpack, KC district says

SHARE COPY LINK

A kindergarten student brought a gun to Faxon Elementary School Tuesday morning, police and school officials say.

According to a news release from Kansas City Public Schools, the student found the gun in their backpack and a teacher was notified.

Police were called to the school at 1320 E. 32nd Terrace just after 10 a.m. in regard to the incident. Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email that the school’s security secured the gun, which was determined to be unloaded.

The student’s parents and the Missouri Children’s Division were notified of the incident.

The school district said its staff was cooperating with the investigation. It also noted that it believed the student unknowingly brought the gun to school.

“There is every reason to think that the child was unaware that a firearm had been placed in the backpack,” Kansas City Public Schools said in a statement. “Because of the ongoing investigation and student confidentiality, KCPS will not be sharing any further details.”

