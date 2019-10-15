Alleged heroin dealer arrested on murder charge in Lee’s Summit woman’s overdose

SHARE COPY LINK

Police said Tuesday they have arrested an alleged heroin dealer charged in the overdose death of a 23-year Lee’s Summit woman.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department announced on its Facebook page that Jared M. Daniels, 28, was arrested late Monday after a brief pursuit that ended in Kansas City.

Earlier in the day, police had said they were searching for Daniels who was charged over the weekend with felony murder in the death of Taylor Stephens in March.

Audio of the pursuit was published to the Facebook page of KC Metro Police Chase Alerts.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Daniels with second-degree felony murder and delivery of a controlled substance.

Stephens was found unresponsive, underwater in a bathtub at her Lee’s Summit home the evening of March 28. A autopsy revealed that the cause of her death was drowning with “other significant condition to be acute heroin and Fentanyl intoxication.”

Daniels allegedly sold heroin to Stephens the afternoon of her death.

While investigating the case, police learned that another man was found dead in his home of an overdose. That victim allegedly had obtained heroin from Daniels and died three days before Stephens.

