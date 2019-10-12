Lee’s Summit man charged with murder for overdose death of 23-year-old woman

A Lee’s Summit man has been charged with murder for allegedly selling heroin to a woman who overdosed and died.

Jared Daniels, 28, is charged with second-degree murder and delivery of controlled substances, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to charging documents, Daniels sold heroin to Taylor Stephens, 23, the afternoon of March 28.

That evening, Stephens’ boyfriend found her in a bathtub unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police spoke to witnesses who said Stephens had bought heroin from Daniels.

Police began conducting surveillance on Daniels and conducted a traffic stop on April 9. During an interview with officers, Daniels said he supplied Stephens with heroin on the day of her death, but later recanted the statement, court documents said.

“I know for a fact that what I got and what I handed over isn’t what put her down,” he said, according to the court document.

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond.

Court records haven’t listed an attorney for Daniels.

