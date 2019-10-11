21-year-old Kansas City man receives 25-year prison sentence for 2017 killing

SHARE COPY LINK

A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a young woman while stopped at a traffic signal, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.

The sentencing comes after Anton L. Hunter pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a shooting in connection to the death of 18-year-old Isabell Addison.

The shooting happened after 9:15 p.m. April 30, 2017.

According to court records, a passenger in the car Addison was driving told police they were stopped at a red light at the corner of Blue Parkway and Cleveland Avenue when the passenger in the black car next to them began shooting into their car.

Addison was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

Police found four shell casings in the street and five in the car Hunter had been riding in. Addison’s driver’s side window had been shattered and police found “numerous” bullet holes in the door, court records said.

A woman who was driving the black car later told police that she was Hunter’s girlfriend and did not know why he began shooting at the car next to them. Shortly before, she and Hunter had an argument over french fries.

The prosecutor’s office filed charges against Hunter in September 2017 but police were unable to locate him.

At the time, the young woman’s father, Mike Addison, along with police and prosecutors, pleaded for the public’s assistance in locating the suspected shooter.

Hunter was later taken into custody in December 2017.

A sentencing hearing for Hunter was held Friday in Jackson County.