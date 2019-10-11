Police investigate shooting that critically injured one person in KCK

SHARE COPY LINK

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person.

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Leavenworth Road, the department said at 9:15 a.m. Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

