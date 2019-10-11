Crime Police investigate shooting that critically injured one person in KCK By Katie Bernard and Katie Moore October 11, 2019 09:38 AM ORDER REPRINT → SHARE COPY LINK Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person. The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Leavenworth Road, the department said at 9:15 a.m. Friday. This story is developing and will be updated. Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP Related stories from Kansas City Star crime Search for KCK mass shooting suspect ‘at a standstill’; new warrant signed by judge October 10, 2019 4:49 PM crime Residents find homicide victim after checking to see who was pounding on door in KC October 09, 2019 10:08 AM crime Police investigate homicide after gunshot victim shows up at KC hospital and dies October 07, 2019 8:30 AM crime ‘I feared for my life’: Bartender wishes KCK police did more before mass shooting October 08, 2019 7:01 PM Katie Bernard (816)234-4167 Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas. Katie Moore 816-234-4312 Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas. Comments
