Crime

Police investigate shooting that critically injured one person in KCK

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a shooting that critically injured one person.

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Leavenworth Road, the department said at 9:15 a.m. Friday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

