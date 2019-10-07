Lenexa police looking for witnesses of shooting Saturday on Interstate 35

Police in Lenexa are looking for witnesses who may have seen a shooting involving at least two vehicles that occurred about 5:45 p.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near 87th Street. This Google Maps view shows the area in May 2019. Google Maps

A motorist’s vehicle was caught in the crossfire of a highway shooting Saturday in Lenexa.

Police in Lenexa are looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident, which occurred about 5:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35 near 87th Street, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the department.

Officers were dispatched to the area after at least two vehicles were involved in the shooting. Both drivers fled southbound.

One of the vehicles was described as a white passenger car that may have been a Kia.

The vehicle of an uninvolved motorist was struck by the gunfire, Chavez said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8062 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

