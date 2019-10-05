Crime
Man convicted in 2017 West Bottoms Phillips 66 stabbing
A Jackson County jury convicted a 50-year-old man of multiple counts for stabbing two people, one fatally, at a Kansas City gas station in 2017.
Panom Gai was convicted Friday of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office Saturday.
The stabbing occurred in November 2017 near a Phillips 66 gas station in the 1500 block of West 12th Street.
Police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. to find an injured man and deceased woman. Both had been stabbed in the chest.
Surveillance video showed Gai using a knife blade on the end of a cane or stick. Witnesses at the time told police he had gotten in an argument with the woman and stabbed her before stabbing a man who tried to intervene.
Gai, who is listed as homeless and immigrated from the Sudan in 1995, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.
