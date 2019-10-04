Crime

FBI looks for man believed to be connected to Lee’s Summit Arvest Bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City is looking for a man believed to be connected to an armed robbery at a Lee’s Summit bank last week.

The agency released photos of the man Friday, asking that anyone with information contact them.

Just before 10 a.m. Sept. 26, a man entered the Arvest Bank at 360 S.W. Missouri 150, pulled out a weapon and demanded cash.

He fled the bank in an employee’s White Toyota Rav4 with a KC Royals emblem on the hood an Kansas tags.

The suspect was described as a medium build 30-year-old man and is around 6 feet tall.

The FBI did not say what the man’s connection to the robbery is.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the man pictured is asked to contact the FBI at 816-512-8200.

