Gun that Belton Middle student brought to school Monday recovered, police say

A gun was recovered Monday at Belton Middle School after a student brought it to school and hid it in the gym area.

At about 12:20 p.m., school resource officers were notified that a student had brought a gun to the middle school, said Lt. Dan Davis, a spokesman for the Belton Police Department.

The gun was recovered and no one was injured.

The 14-year-old student was referred to the Cass County Juvenile Office.

Police and the school district continue to investigate the incident.

