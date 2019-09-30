Crime
Gun that Belton Middle student brought to school Monday recovered, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A gun was recovered Monday at Belton Middle School after a student brought it to school and hid it in the gym area.
At about 12:20 p.m., school resource officers were notified that a student had brought a gun to the middle school, said Lt. Dan Davis, a spokesman for the Belton Police Department.
The gun was recovered and no one was injured.
The 14-year-old student was referred to the Cass County Juvenile Office.
Police and the school district continue to investigate the incident.
Comments