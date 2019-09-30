Gun that Belton Middle student brought to school Monday recovered, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A gun was recovered Monday at Belton Middle School after a student brought it to school and hid it in the gym area.

At about 12:20 p.m., school resource officers were notified that a student had brought a gun to the middle school, said Lt. Dan Davis, a spokesman for the Belton Police Department.

The gun was recovered and no one was injured.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 14-year-old student was referred to the Cass County Juvenile Office.

Police and the school district continue to investigate the incident.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP