Lawrence school kids, scared by gun rumor, hurt as parents help them out broken window

Students at a Lawrence middle school were hurt by broken glass Tuesday after parents, upset by rumors about a gun, helped the children out through a broken window, according to police.

According to a notice on the Lawrence School District website a worried parent broke a first-floor window to get students out of the building. Five students were treated for minor cuts, the notice said.

Lawrence police investigating the incident soon determined there were no guns at the school and no one was in danger.

Earlier Tuesday morning, students at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School told school administrators they were concerned another student may have brought a gun to school.

Administrators questioned the student and put the school on lockdown “as a precaution” police said.

Parents began calling 911 and driving to the school to get their children after receiving “concerning text messages” about the lockdown.

Police were first called about 11:30 a.m. to on reports of an intruder, according to a statement from the Lawrence Police Department.

They arrived about the same time as parents, who were trying to help students exit a first-floor window, police said.

Police conducted a search of the building and determined there was no threat, police said.

Julie Boyle, spokesperson for the Lawrence School District, said in a statement that the district would review Tuesday’s event and adjust its safety plans and procedures.

“The district can certainly understand a parent’s fear for their child’s safety,” Boyle said in a statement. “During a lockdown, for the safety of students and staff, no one except law enforcement may enter the building. We ask for parents’ cooperation with these procedures for the safety of everyone involved.”

