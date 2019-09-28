Man possibly wanted for Kansas felony in custody after standoff with KC police

Man in custody after standoff with KC police One man is in custody after a standoff with Kansas City police in the 3700 block of 61st Street near Swope Parkway. It is believed he is wanted on a felony warrant in Kansas. He may face charges in Missouri of assault and kidnapping. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One man is in custody after a standoff with Kansas City police in the 3700 block of 61st Street near Swope Parkway. It is believed he is wanted on a felony warrant in Kansas. He may face charges in Missouri of assault and kidnapping.

One man is in custody after a standoff with Kansas City police in the 3700 block of 61st Street near Swope Parkway Saturday.

The incident began just before 10 a.m. when a disturbance between a man and a woman was reported at 18th Street.

Officers were told that the man and woman had left that location and headed south to a house on 61st Street where a similar disturbance was called in.

Police believed the woman may have been held in the house against her will.

“There was a little bit of a struggle getting people to come to the door at first,” said police spokesman Jacob Becchina. “Once the female came to the door they were able to get her away from the door safely and gathered some more information.”

Two women left the house, police said. The man stayed inside and refused to leave until about 12:30 p.m.

It is unknown whether he was armed at any point during the standoff.

It is believed the man may be wanted on a felony warrant from a neighboring city in Kansas, details on the warrant were not available at this time.

Kansas City Police said he may face assault charges and kidnapping charges related to Saturday’s disturbances.

