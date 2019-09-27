Kansas City man charged in Independence shooting that injured 5-year-old boy

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019.

A Kansas City man has been charged with firing into a vehicle and injuring a five-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred Thursday in the 2200 block of S. Cedar Avenue, in Independence.

Maurice Webb, 27, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday.

The charges carry up to a 30-year prison sentence.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

According to charging documents, a woman and a man were involved in a disturbance over custody of their 18-month-old. As the man took the child to an awaiting vehicle, the woman yelled for help.

Webb had been sleeping in his car in front of the woman’s house and allegedly got out of the vehicle with a handgun.

The woman reportedly yelled at Webb to shoot.

Webb allegedly fired several rounds into the rear of the vehicle as it was leaving.

A five-year-old boy was struck in his right arm.

Prosecutors said 10 shell casings were located in the street in front of the residence.

Webb, who was on probation, was being monitored with an ankle bracelet.

Tracking later showed him in the area of Zona Rosa Shopping Mall. He was found inside Buffalo Wild Wings and taken into custody.

When Webb was interviewed by police, he said he was awoken when he heard the woman screaming, “they are taking my son.” He said he feared for his safety and the safety of the woman’s son.

According to court documents, Webb said he was wrong for shooting at the vehicle and that he didn’t know a child had been struck.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP