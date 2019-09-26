Man charged with DWI after crash involving Independence police officer

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 27-year-old Sugar Creek man has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated after prosecutors say he allegedly caused a crash that injured an Independence police officer.

The charge was filed by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday, several hours after the wreck.

Independence police were called in investigate the crash before 8 a.m. at East Truman Road and South Swope Drive.

According to charging documents, a 2015 GMC Sierra was attempting to turn left from Swope Drive and pulled out in front of an Independence officer who was traveling east on Truman Road on a motorcycle.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a hip injury and road rash on parts of his body, court records said.

Police earlier on Thursday said it appeared the driver of the Sierra may have been impaired.

Court records state that the driver, identified as Devan C. Hindt, agreed to breath test while in detention, and a chemical sample of his breath reportedly showed a blood alcohol content level of .104.

In an interview with police, Hindt stated he was involved in the crash but had not been drinking, court records said.

After the DWI charge was filed Thursday, bond for Hindt was set at $7,500.

An attorney for Hindt has not yet been listed in public records.

