KC area 2-year-old finds gun, accidentally shoots and kills himself, police believe

Two-year-old shot and killed at Gladstone apartment complex A two-year-old boy was shot and killed at Creeks of Gladstone Apartments on Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A two-year-old boy was shot and killed at Creeks of Gladstone Apartments on Tuesday.

A 2-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound this week apparently found the gun in an apartment and accidentally shot himself, Gladstone police say.

The death remained under investigation by the Gladstone Police Department on Wednesday. But Capt. Rob Hays, a police spokesman, told The Star that it appears the child “found an unsecured handgun in the residence and shot himself.”

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Tuesday inside a residence at the Creeks of Gladstone Apartments in the 100 block of Northeast 59th Terrace. Officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police officers, paramedics and other emergency workers administered first aid to the child.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The child’s name has not been released by police.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hays said no one has been taken into custody, and adults who were inside the residence were cooperating with police in the investigation.

“After we conclude with our investigation, we’ll submit the case to the Clay County prosecutor for any charges and let them make that determination,” Hays said.

Following the incident, the department posted reminders on social media that it provides free gun locks to gun owners, including those who live outside the city. Anyone who needs a lock is asked to call police at 816-423-4047.

Friendly reminder should you or anyone you know need a gun lock, we provided them for free. Please contact P.O. Barden at 816-423-4047 to arrange a pick up. pic.twitter.com/uY1eA1wzwF — Gladstone MO Police (@gladstonedpsmo) September 25, 2019

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP