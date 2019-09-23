After officer said he was shot, KCPD finds report not ‘accurate’ and suspends him

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A Kansas City police officer who reported he was hit by a bullet Sept. 14 has been suspended after investigators discovered the officer had not been shot as he said.

“KCPD is no longer investigating an aggravated assault against the police officer,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The officer had reported he was working off-duty at 63rd and Blue Ridge, where he patrolled a shopping center parking lot.

About 1 a.m., he said, he heard noises coming from a nearby treeline. When he went to investigate, he said, he heard gunshots.

The officer said he retreated and radioed for assistance. While taking cover, the officer said, he realized he had been shot, but the bullet hadn’t penetrated his vest.

He reported he couldn’t locate the suspect.

Becchina said police investigated the incident and determined the officer’s account wasn’t accurate. The circumstances are still under investigation.

