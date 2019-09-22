Five injured in shooting at Jackson County nightclub early Sunday; 45 gunshots fired

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A shooting injured five people at a nightclub early Sunday in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were sent to a shooting call about 3:33 a.m. at the SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club of Kansas City in the 2100 block of Television Place.

Arriving deputies were told at least five gunshot victims were rushed to hospitals in private vehicles.

Three of those injured were treated and released, said Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooting was likely prompted by a fight between several men in the parking lot outside the club, Forté said.

The crowd outside the club immediately scattered when the shooting started. Traffic congestion near the nightclub made it difficult for deputies to drive up to the crime scene.

Detectives investigating shooting at the Spott club, 2100 blk of Television Pl. @JCSheriffOffice dispatched at 3:33am on a sound of shots call. At least 5 victims were transported to hospital by private conveyance. Will update as facts become available. @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/rJRQRk1o7f — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) September 22, 2019

No suspect information was released. Crime scene investigators collected at least 45 shell casings.

Forté said deputies have responded to the club on previous occasions. Several months ago, a man suspected of assault rammed his vehicle into several police cars as he drove away from the nightclub.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP