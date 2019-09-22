Crime
Five injured in shooting at Jackson County nightclub early Sunday; 45 gunshots fired
Kansas City crime statistics: 2018
A shooting injured five people at a nightclub early Sunday in Jackson County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were sent to a shooting call about 3:33 a.m. at the SPOTT Lifestyle and Swingers Club of Kansas City in the 2100 block of Television Place.
Arriving deputies were told at least five gunshot victims were rushed to hospitals in private vehicles.
Three of those injured were treated and released, said Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.
The shooting was likely prompted by a fight between several men in the parking lot outside the club, Forté said.
The crowd outside the club immediately scattered when the shooting started. Traffic congestion near the nightclub made it difficult for deputies to drive up to the crime scene.
No suspect information was released. Crime scene investigators collected at least 45 shell casings.
Forté said deputies have responded to the club on previous occasions. Several months ago, a man suspected of assault rammed his vehicle into several police cars as he drove away from the nightclub.
Comments