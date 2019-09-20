Crime
KC man convicted of killing his teen daughter receives consecutive life sentences
Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby
A 43-year-old Kansas City man who was found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter has been ordered to serve consecutive life sentences in prison, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.
Jackson County jurors found Jerry K. Bausby guilty of second-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse following a trial in July.
Bausby was charged months after his daughter, 18-year-old Daizsa Laye Bausby, was found dead March 21, 2016, inside a room at the 4 Acre Motel at 8220 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City.
Investigators said Bausby picked up the teen from their home and took her to the motel, where he sexually assaulted and killed her. She had been suffocated, police said.
The prosecutor’s office said DNA and forensic evidence linked Bausby to the death of his daughter, who was a Southwest High School honors student.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked the court ahead of Friday’s sentencing to set maximum sentences for Bausby to “demonstrate that evil will be matched by justice,” she said in a news release.
Later, in a tweet, Baker said Bausby received two life sentences that are set to run consecutively.
“His victim was his beautiful daughter who was also brilliant achieving top class rank,” Baker said in the tweet. “Daizsa should be among us today. A team of folks fought for her and a measure of justice.”
