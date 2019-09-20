KC man convicted of killing his teen daughter receives consecutive life sentences

Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby The killing of Daizsa Bausby in March remained unsolved for months. Friends and family rallied in August to keep her memory alive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The killing of Daizsa Bausby in March remained unsolved for months. Friends and family rallied in August to keep her memory alive.

A 43-year-old Kansas City man who was found guilty of murdering his teenage daughter has been ordered to serve consecutive life sentences in prison, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced in a news release.

Jackson County jurors found Jerry K. Bausby guilty of second-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse following a trial in July.

Bausby was charged months after his daughter, 18-year-old Daizsa Laye Bausby, was found dead March 21, 2016, inside a room at the 4 Acre Motel at 8220 Hickman Mills Drive in Kansas City.

Investigators said Bausby picked up the teen from their home and took her to the motel, where he sexually assaulted and killed her. She had been suffocated, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The prosecutor’s office said DNA and forensic evidence linked Bausby to the death of his daughter, who was a Southwest High School honors student.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked the court ahead of Friday’s sentencing to set maximum sentences for Bausby to “demonstrate that evil will be matched by justice,” she said in a news release.

Later, in a tweet, Baker said Bausby received two life sentences that are set to run consecutively.

“His victim was his beautiful daughter who was also brilliant achieving top class rank,” Baker said in the tweet. “Daizsa should be among us today. A team of folks fought for her and a measure of justice.”

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP