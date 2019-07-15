Jury finds Kansas City man guilty of murdering his 18-year-old daughter

Friends, family remember Daizsa Bausby The killing of Daizsa Bausby in March remained unsolved for months. Friends and family rallied in August to keep her memory alive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The killing of Daizsa Bausby in March remained unsolved for months. Friends and family rallied in August to keep her memory alive.

A Kansas City man was convicted Monday in the slaying of his 18-year-old daughter.

Jerry Bausby, 43, was found guilty of second-degree murder, sodomy, incest and sexual abuse, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

During closing arguments, Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker spoke of Daizsa Bausby’s love of education and the potential her father ended when he killed her in March 2016.

Investigators said Jerry Bausby picked up the teen from their home and took her to the 4 Acre Motel on Hickman Mills Drive, where he sexually assaulted and killed her.

Her body was found by a motel employee.

“He knocked her down on that motel bed and she never got back up,” Peters told jurors.

The Southwest High School honors student had been suffocated, police said.

Jerry Bausby was charged about six months after his daughter’s death.

DNA and forensic evidence established Jerry Bausby as the prime suspect, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Members of the Bausby family were in the courtroom Monday including Daizsa Busby’s younger sister, who testified during the trial for the prosecution.

Jerry Bausby will be sentenced Sept. 20.