KCK outfits 30 officers with body cameras as police department evaluates vendors

Demonstration of how police body cameras work This video will demonstrate how Body Worn Cameras are activated when police departments engage with the public. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video will demonstrate how Body Worn Cameras are activated when police departments engage with the public.

About 30 police officers in Kansas City, Kansas, will be outfitted with body-worn cameras from different companies for the next month, the department said Monday.

The officers will receive training from each company and report their experiences with the cameras as part of a multi-vendor evaluation.

Police officials then expect to pick a company to buy from, the department said in a statement.

The evaluation tentatively began Monday and was expected to end Oct. 16. Officers testing the gear were instructed on the department’s body camera policy, which includes requirements for when to start recordings, according to the department.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The technology, the department said, is designed to “increase transparency and accountability, and reduce agency liability.”

The announcement comes two months after Overland Park voted to approve its police department’s plan to spend $430,000 on body cameras without a bidding process.

Several area law enforcement agencies, including the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone and Lenexa police, already have equipped their patrol and field officers with body cameras.

Kansas City police officers do not wear body-worn cameras. The department experimented with cameras in 2016 when 50 patrol, tactical response, bike patrol and motorcycles officers participated in a 12-week study.

“We remain open to discussions with the city to identify sources of funding for body cameras,” Kansas City police spokesman Jake Becchina told The Star in July.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star received a news release Monday morning from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announcing the body camera test. The story also drew on previous reporting on body camera initiatives in other area police agencies.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP