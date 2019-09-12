Man shot in Kansas City after declining to make change for a $20 bill: police

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man told police that he was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Kansas City after he refused to make change for a $20 bill, police said.

Police responded to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim told police he was at a store on the corner of East 51st Street and Prospect Avenue when he was approached by a person who asked for change for a $20 bill, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim, however, declined and walked to his car. The robber followed, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

When the victim refused to hand over his money, the robber shot him. The victim went to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP