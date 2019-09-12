Crime
Man shot in Kansas City after declining to make change for a $20 bill: police
A man told police that he was shot during an attempted robbery Wednesday evening in Kansas City after he refused to make change for a $20 bill, police said.
Police responded to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The victim told police he was at a store on the corner of East 51st Street and Prospect Avenue when he was approached by a person who asked for change for a $20 bill, police said.
The victim, however, declined and walked to his car. The robber followed, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.
When the victim refused to hand over his money, the robber shot him. The victim went to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
