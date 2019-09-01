Woman shot three times in the abdomen in drive-by attack on Kansas City home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in eastern Kansas City was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting occurred before 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Vineyard Drive, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was sitting in a car outside the home with three other people when someone in a white Nissan Maxima drove by and started shooting at the home.

The woman was shot three times in the abdomen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The uninjured witnesses drove the woman from the scene and contacted police near East 27th Street and Interstate 70.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

The witnesses were taken to police headquarters for interviews.

Police investigators found shell casings at the home on Vineyard Drive. No other injuries were reported at the home.