Crime
Woman shot three times in the abdomen in drive-by attack on Kansas City home
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A woman injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in eastern Kansas City was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The shooting occurred before 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Vineyard Drive, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was sitting in a car outside the home with three other people when someone in a white Nissan Maxima drove by and started shooting at the home.
The woman was shot three times in the abdomen.
The uninjured witnesses drove the woman from the scene and contacted police near East 27th Street and Interstate 70.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.
The witnesses were taken to police headquarters for interviews.
Police investigators found shell casings at the home on Vineyard Drive. No other injuries were reported at the home.
Comments