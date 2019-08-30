Crime

KC man charged in shooting that left girlfriend with gunshot injury to her head

A Kansas City man has been charged in an August 4 assault that left his girlfriend with a gunshot injury to her head.

DeAndre D. Hooker, 20, was charged with four counts of domestic assault, assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Friday.

Hooker was upset about texts his girlfriend had sent to her sister, court documents said. He allegedly broke a lamp in their apartment and hit his girlfriend in the face with a piece of glass from the lamp.

When she got into a family member’s vehicle, Hooker and co-suspects fired at two vehicles, court documents said. His girlfriend was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Shell casings recovered from the scene indicate the firearms had been used in earlier criminal offenses, the prosecutor’s office said.

Hooker was on probation for three felonies in Jackson County.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond.

An attorney for Hooker isn’t listed in court records.

