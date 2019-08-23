Crime
Kansas City police release name of woman killed in fatal shooting on Sycamore Avenue
Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting on Sycamore Avenue
Kansas City police have identified a 28-year-old woman who was killed Monday in a fatal shooting as Sandrina Khan.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue just after 4 p.m. and found Khan with life-threatening injuries. Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Witnesses told homicide detectives that Khan was on the porch and had been arguing with a man just before the shooting. Police have not located the man. No other details were immediately available Friday.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.
Comments