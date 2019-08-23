Kansas City police release name of woman killed in fatal shooting on Sycamore Avenue

Kansas City police investigating fatal shooting on Sycamore Avenue Kansas City police were investigating the shooting death of a woman found Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police were investigating the shooting death of a woman found Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue.

Kansas City police have identified a 28-year-old woman who was killed Monday in a fatal shooting as Sandrina Khan.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Sycamore Avenue just after 4 p.m. and found Khan with life-threatening injuries. Khan was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Witnesses told homicide detectives that Khan was on the porch and had been arguing with a man just before the shooting. Police have not located the man. No other details were immediately available Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.