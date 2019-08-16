Overland Park nursing home employee sentenced for stealing $10K in rings from patient

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

A certified nursing assistant who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $10,000 in jewelry from a 99-year-old dementia patient while she slept at a Overland Park nursing home will spend a year in jail.

Leah Goodall, 23, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court in June to mistreatment of an elder. Police said she admitted to using lotion to remove four rings from the patient’s hand, according to court documents.

She was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail and two years of probation.

The charges stemmed from an April 2018 incident when the daughter of an elderly woman reported to management that her mother was missing her rings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman was told that Goodall had cared for her mother the previous day but did not return to work.

When police asked her about the missing jewelry, Goodall initially dismissed the question, saying, “They are dementia patients.” Police said she later told them a friend of hers may have taken the rings, valued at $9,976.

She finally admitted to the theft after police told her there was surveillance video of the room.

Goodall immediately returned two of the rings and said she had given the other two to her boyfriend to sell at a pawn shop, police said.

All four rings were eventually recovered and returned to the woman, according to court documents.