Kansas City caregiver accused of abusing elderly man who had burns, spinal injuries

A Kansas City caregiver was charged Wednesday with abusing an elderly man who suffered multiple burn wounds and injuries to his spine and face, prosecutors said.

Joshuah Reedus, 29, was accused of seriously injuring the 70-year-old resident of a care facility who had been diagnosed with a severe intellectual disability.

Reedus’ charges include assault of an elderly person and third-degree elder abuse.

Police were alerted May 2 to the man’s injuries by staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he had been admitted in late April. He had burns to his genital region and part of his face, according to charging documents.

The man was under the care of New Bates Residential Care in Kansas City, where he was a resident for more than 20 years. He had been diagnosed with psychosis, anxiety disorder and a seizure disorder, according to court records.

Detectives said Reedus attended to the victim when he suffered his injuries.

Another caregiver told police that Reedus seemed nonchalant when he said the elderly resident “has some weird blisters on his groin area,” according to a probable cause statement. She told Reedus he should have called 911 because the man’s injuries required medical attention, records show.

She informed her supervisor of the man’s injuries. Police were called.

Reedus was taken into custody Tuesday for questioning. He told officers he wanted a lawyer, court records show.

Prosecutors requested Reedus’ bond be set at $100,000 cash. He remained at the Jackson County Detention Center.