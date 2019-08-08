Man shot in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday afternoon

Police investigate shooting in Kansas City, Kansas Kansas City, Kansas police investigated a shooting Thursday near 56th Terrace and Parkview Avenue. One man was injured, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kansas police investigated a shooting Thursday near 56th Terrace and Parkview Avenue. One man was injured, police said.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday near 56th Terrace and Parkview Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted a message on Twitter about the shooting about 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but did not say exactly when the shooting ocurred.

Officers are working a possible life threatening shooting in the 5600 block of Parkview. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) August 8, 2019

The injured man was taken to a hospital.

Kansas City, Kansas police said the shooting was still being investigated. They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.