Man shot in Kansas City, Kansas, Thursday afternoon

One man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday near 56th Terrace and Parkview Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department posted a message on Twitter about the shooting about 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but did not say exactly when the shooting ocurred.

The injured man was taken to a hospital.

Kansas City, Kansas police said the shooting was still being investigated. They ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

