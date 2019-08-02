KCK man stabbed his mom after she refused to take him to vape shop, affidavit says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 19-year-old stabbed his mom after she refused to take him to a vape shop, an affidavit filed in Johnson County District Court alleges.

Christian J. Holleman is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

On July 14, Olathe police responded to the University of Kansas Medical Center where they interviewed Holleman’s mother.

She said she picked her son up from his job at an Aldi Distribution Center and he asked if she would take him to a nearby vape shop. When she refused, according to the affidavit, Holleman became angry.

After the woman drove him back to the distribution center, Holleman allegedly grabbed the back of her neck and brought his right hand up, moving it quickly towards the side of her neck.

When questioned by police, Holleman said he was holding a knife and “tried to put it fully in her, but, um she said stop.”

When he removed his grip from her neck, she noticed she was bleeding. He kept the knife in his hand as she drove to their residence in Kansas City, Kansas.

Holleman called 911 when they got home and stated, “I stabbed my mother,” the affidavit said.

She was transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center. Officers observed lacerations on her neck, finger, palm and chin.

During the interview with police, Holleman said, “Within the spur of the moment, anger arised and then there were these intentions to try to get rid of her, like, I literally felt it,” the affidavit said.

Holleman’s defense attorney had no comment on the case.