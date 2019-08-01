Crime

Body found in KCK identified as missing 41-year-old man, death investigation ongoing

A body found Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, has been identified as a 41-year-old man who was reported missing last week, police said in a news release.

Kevin L. Murphy, a Kansas City, Kansas, resident, was previously reported missing July 24, police said. According to a news release police issued last week on the missing persons case, Murphy was last seen leaving the Legends Outlets shopping area on July 9.

Then, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Kansas, City, Kansas, police officers were called to the area of 38th Street and State Avenue after a deceased man was found in a wooded area behind a cemetery.

Police identified the body on Thursday as Murphy.

Police said they were investigating the incident as a “suspicious death,” but have not said how Murphy died.

The death remains under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477.

