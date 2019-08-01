Husband and wife charged in Independence homicide; man killed is said to be bystander

Independence police officer speaks at scene of double shooting Officer Jodi Grooms, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department said two men were shot Sunday near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 highway. The shooting was reported about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officer Jodi Grooms, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department said two men were shot Sunday near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 highway. The shooting was reported about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

A Kansas City couple is facing charges in the fatal shooting of a man outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Independence that also injured another man, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged Matthew A. Woodward, 34, and Erica J. Williams, 32, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 14th death of Brian K. Jones-Woodruff.

Woodward also faces one count of first-degree assault and a count of armed criminal action in the shooting of the second victim.

The shooting occurred about 12:40 p.m. July 14 in the parking lot of a McDonald’s near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 highway in Independence. Jones-Woodruff was hit by gunfire as he stood near the second victim, who was the intended target, according to charging documents filed in court.

According to the court documents:

A female witness told police that she had been in an argument with the second victim over the theft of her bike. The second victim allegedly threatened her, including showing her the clip to a gun and telling her the weapon was in his backpack.

The witness said that as she walked away, the man followed her. She went into a nearby Walmart, where she tried to call Woodward to pick her up because she was scared. She had just been with Woodward and Williams at a nearby phone store, according to court documents.

The woman, however, didn’t get an answer, so she walked into the clothing department of the Walmart. A short time later, she saw Williams walk into the store.

The witness told Williams about the confrontation and they went outside and met with Woodward, who was in a white Dodge Journey. The witness told Woodward what had happened. At that point, a plan was allegedly devised to rob the man who threatened her.

Williams allegedly got into the driver’s seat and Woodward switched to the front passenger seat. They rode around the parking lot and spotted their alleged target. The witness pointed out the man who had threatened her. Woodward allegedly clarified by asking if he was the one wearing all red. The witness confirmed he was.

As they drove by, Woodward allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. The witness saw Jones-Woodruff, who was a friend, get hit by gunfire and fall to the ground.

The witness told police that she thought Woodward only was going to jump out and rob the man who had threatened her.

Witnesses, confidential informants and surveillance video led detectives to Williams and Woodward, police wrote in the charging documents. Williams also had filed a police report saying that her vehicle, a white Dodge Journey, was stolen two days after the homicide.

Police found a 9mm Smith & Wesson firearm that Williams had purchased in March. That firearm was tested and it matched shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Prosecutors are requesting a bond of $250,000 for Woodward and $200,000 for Williams.