Shooting at restaurant on Main Street in Kansas City leaves one dead

Kansas City police investigate homicide at Wendy’s restaurant on Main Street Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said one man died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after he was shot at a Wendy's restaurant at 3118 Main Street. Police said shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said one man died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after he was shot at a Wendy's restaurant at 3118 Main Street. Police said shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant.

Kansas City police were investigating Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed at a Wendy’s restaurant in Midtown.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said officers were called to the fast food restaurant at 3118 Main Street around 6:50 p.m. in regard to “an armed disturbance.”

Police responded to the scene and found a man outside the restaurant who had been shot.

Shell casings were found inside and outside the building. “Close to a dozen” customers and employees were inside the restaurant at the time, Hernandez said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released but police said he was in his 20s.

Police were looking for a “person of interest” who left the scene, Hernandez said. Police did not immediately identify the person but said the person was thought to be an employee.

Hernandez said the incident started out as a disturbance inside the restaurant “between a customer and an employee.”

“(The disturbance) went back behind the counter and the disturbance went outside, out the back. Shots were fired both inside the restaurant and out back,” Hernandez said. “We believe that there may have been multiple individuals involved with the shooting.”

Investigators remained at the scene late Wednesday night. Part of Main Street was blocked off while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The killing Wednesday night marked the 82nd homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star. In 2018 the city recorded 76 killings by this point in the year, which ended with 145.