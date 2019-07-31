Missouri sheriff’s office to hold news conference on Wisconsin brothers investigation

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish gives update on missing brothers investigation Two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared earlier this month during a trip to northwest Missouri, Justin and Nicholas Diemel, went to a farm for a business deal involving cattle. The only person charged, Garland Nelson, of Braymer, remained in jail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared earlier this month during a trip to northwest Missouri, Justin and Nicholas Diemel, went to a farm for a business deal involving cattle. The only person charged, Garland Nelson, of Braymer, remained in jail.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said it will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon about the search for Nicholas and Justin Diemel.

The brothers, both from Wisconsin, were first reported missing last week while visiting northwest Missouri on business. Their rental truck was found abandoned in a parking near Interstate 35 in Holt, Missouri.

The case was later labeled a “long-term death investigation.”

One person, Braymer farmer Garland Nelson, has been charged in connection with the case. He is accused of tampering with the rental vehicle.

According to court documents, Braymer admitted to driving the truck from the farm he worked on to the commuter lot without permission.

The brothers reportedly had gone to the farm the day they disappeared for a deal relating to their livestock business.

More than two hours after their rental vehicle arrived there, it left and was later seen on video near a Casey’s General Store in Polo, according to charging documents. There appeared to be no passenger in the front seat of the truck, a deputy wrote in the records.

The truck was left running. It was found in the commuter lot with the keys in the ignition and the lights on.

A Facebook group called “Prayers for Nick Diemel and Justin Diemel” shared the news to over 22,000 members, saying that the brothers’ lives “were senselessly cut short.”

Nelson is currently being held without bond in the Caldwell County Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court over video for a bond hearing Thursday morning.