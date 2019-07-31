Wife of Wisconsin man missing in Missouri asks court to declare brothers dead

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish gives update on missing brothers investigation Two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared earlier this month during a trip to northwest Missouri, Justin and Nicholas Diemel, went to a farm for a business deal involving cattle. The only person charged, Garland Nelson, of Braymer, remained in jail. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared earlier this month during a trip to northwest Missouri, Justin and Nicholas Diemel, went to a farm for a business deal involving cattle. The only person charged, Garland Nelson, of Braymer, remained in jail.

The wife of one of the two Wisconsin brothers that are the subject of a death investigation in northwest Missouri is asking that the men be declared dead.

Lisa Diemel filed petitions in Shawano County Circuit Court in Wisconsin Tuesday regarding the estates of Nicholas and Justin Diemel.

The petitions ask that the men be declared dead as of July 21 and that Lisa Diemel be named special administrator of their estates.

The brothers were reported missing July 23, one day after their rental truck was found abandoned in a commuter lot near Interstate 35 in Holt, Missouri, about 35 miles northeast of Kansas City.

The pair missed their flight back to Wisconsin on the 21st and did not return calls from relatives, according to the KMBC local television station.

The investigation of the brothers’ disappearance was labeled a “long-term death investigation” Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said a news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the investigation. The news conference will be held in Polo, Missouri.

The Diemel brothers traveled to Clinton and Caldwell Counties in Missouri last week for business deal related to their livestock company. Authorities said Monday they are still working to learn the details of that deal.

Garland Joseph Nelson, 25, of Braymer, Missouri, was charged Friday with tampering with the brother’s rental truck. According to court documents, he admitted to driving the vehicle from his farm to the lot.

Nelson’s bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Caldwell County Circuit Court.