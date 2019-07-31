Overland Park bank robbery under investigation Wednesday morning, FBI says

Download the FBI bank robbers app The FBI Bank Robbers App makes it easy for the public to help the FBI identify and catch the most violent and prolific serial bank robbers. Surveillance photos of suspects, as well as dates about bank robberies are available on the app. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The FBI Bank Robbers App makes it easy for the public to help the FBI identify and catch the most violent and prolific serial bank robbers. Surveillance photos of suspects, as well as dates about bank robberies are available on the app.

An Overland Park bank was robbed Wednesday morning, according to the FBI’s Kansas City Division.

The First Federal Bank of Kansas City at Metcalf Avenue and 87th Street was robbed about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, an FBI spokesperson said in a written statement.

A man described as being about 40 years old gave the teller a note demanding that money be placed a clear plastic accordion folder, according to the statement.

The FBI said the man did not display a weapon and left on foot with an unknown amount of money.

