KC man gets life in prison without parole for sodomizing victim with disability

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after he was found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting a victim with a mental disability, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
In May, a jury convicted Ronald Lee Davie, 63, of two sex crimes that included sodomy.
According to court records, a witness had told police in April 2017 that Davie had sexually assaulted the victim who has a mental disability. A forensic interview revealed the victim had been sodomized by Davie, the prosecutor’s office said.
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
