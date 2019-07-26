KC man gets life in prison without parole for sodomizing victim with disability

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after he was found guilty earlier this year of sexually assaulting a victim with a mental disability, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

In May, a jury convicted Ronald Lee Davie, 63, of two sex crimes that included sodomy.

According to court records, a witness had told police in April 2017 that Davie had sexually assaulted the victim who has a mental disability. A forensic interview revealed the victim had been sodomized by Davie, the prosecutor’s office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW