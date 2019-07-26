KCK Archdiocese priest pleads guilty to possessing child pornography on his tablet

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A priest with the Kansas City, Kansas, Archdiocese has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography, prompting the church to start the process of removing him from the priesthood.

In his plea, Christopher Rossman, 46, admitted that investigators found child porn on his Samsung Galaxy tablet. The crimes took place in September 2016 after software installed on Rossman’s electronic devices reported he had visited child and adult pornography websites, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas forwarded the report to law enforcement and Rossman was suspended from ministry.

When investigators tried to find Rossman in Baldwin City, where he had previously been serving as a priest, they discovered that his sister had taken the tablet and tried to run over it several times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A forensic examination was able to locate files depicting prepubescent girls engaging in sexual activities, McAllister said.

Scott Toth, Rossman’s attorney, said Rossman has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for a substantial period of time.

“It’s unfortunate that the culmination has resulted in this criminal conviction, however, Mr. Rossman has used the time between his initial investigation back in 2016 to today in a very productive way, seeking and receiving treatment,” Toth said. “We look forward to a hopeful, positive conclusion so that he and his family and everyone concerned can put it behind them.”

In January, the Archdiocese published a list of clergy who have been accused of sexual abuse. Twenty-two clergy on the list had substantiated complaints.

Rossman was listed among priests who were the subject of publicized allegations the Archdiocese said it wasn’t able to substantiate, along with three other men. Those included Scott Kallal, who now faces two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Wyandotte County District Court.

Kallal’s trial, which has been delayed once, is scheduled to start Sept. 9.

The Archdiocese said Rossman’s name will now be moved to its list of substantiated offenders. The process for removing a man from the priesthood, called laicization, will also begin.

Rossman had previously been assigned to churches in Olathe, Topeka, Holton, Mayetta and the Potawatomi Reservation.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. Rossman faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The Archdiocese said it will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter and was grateful for its work to protect the community.

An ongoing Kansas Bureau of Investigation case looking into clergy sexual abuse has prompted 74 investigations, the agency said earlier this week.

Reports of clergy sexual abuse can be made to the KBI at 1-800-572-7463. The Archdiocese also has a report line at 913-647-3051.