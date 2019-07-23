Kansas agency starts 74 investigations into clergy sexual abuse in 33 counties

‘You die on the inside’ — Abuse victims ask for Kansas, Missouri to open grand jury investigations Kansas City attorney Rebecca Randles and four victims of abuse made a plea for Kansas and Missouri to open grand-jury style investigations similar to the one conducted of Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City attorney Rebecca Randles and four victims of abuse made a plea for Kansas and Missouri to open grand-jury style investigations similar to the one conducted of Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.

The criminal investigative arm of the state of Kansas has initiated 74 investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse committed by Catholic clergy members.

The investigations come after the state agency received more than 100 reports from victims and are underway in 33 of Kansas’ 105 counties, the Kansas Bureau of Investigations said Tuesday.

Asking victims to report abuse, the KBI in February announced it had opened an investigation into reports of sexual abuse in the four Catholic dioceses in Kansas, convening an internal task force of six special agents.

The state’s attorney general, Derek Schmidt, requested the investigation, which will determine if any abuse cases should be prosecuted, the KBI said.

Since launching the investigation, the KBI received 119 reports from victims of alleged clergy abuse, according to a statement Tuesday. The task force, the agency noted, expected the investigation to “be lengthy.”

The agency asked anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse committed by a clergy member, or knows someone who has been abused, to contact the KBI by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME or by sending an email to ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.

It asked victims to report any abuse, “no matter how long ago they occurred, and even if they were previously reported to law enforcement, or the church.”

The KBI’s announcement came less than two weeks after the Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas released the names of 22 priests in its files who had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against them in the past 75 years.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, a victims’ advocate group, said the archdiocese failed to include six priests, whose allegations arose elsewhere, on its list of those credibly accused.

The archdiocese said the six priests “were not priests of the archdiocese” but acknowledged that some had served in parishes in the archdiocese.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office is also investigating clergy sex abuse.

In August, then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said his office was conducting an investigation into potential clergy sex abuse in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. He encouraged other dioceses in the state to allow similar investigations, and Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese pledged to cooperate.

The KBI asked Spanish-speaking victims of sexual abuse by clergy members to reach out using the same phone number and email address:

“Si llama al 1-800-572-7463, pero no habla inglés, por favor permanezca en la línea hasta que se pueda contactar a un intérprete para assistir,” the agency wrote in a news release.

If callers do not speak English, the agency said, the caller should remain on the phone until an interpreter can be contacted.