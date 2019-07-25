Crime
Video: Distinctive jacket may be key to identifying armed robber of Lenexa Mini-Mart
A man bundled up in a distinctive jacket robbed a Mini-Mart Monday night in Lenexa, police said.
The Lenexa Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance video of the robbery, hoping the distinctive jacket would help them identify the armed robber.
“We are attempting to identify this suspect related to an armed robbery investigation,” Lenexa police said on Twitter. “Note the unique colored windbreaker.”
The suspect was described as being about 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing tan or gray pants with a hooded red and black jacket.
The robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Mini-Mart in the 15800 block of West 87th Street Parkway.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery, and the robber was last seen exiting the store, police said. It was unknown if he left in a vehicle, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for Lenexa police.
The man was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8169.
