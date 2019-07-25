Video: Distinctive jacket may be key to identifying armed robber of Lenexa Mini-Mart

Man in distinctive jacket robs Lenexa Mini-Mart A man bundled up in a distinctive windbreaker robbed the Mini-Mart at 15855 W. 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police hope the jacket will help lead to the armed robber. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man bundled up in a distinctive windbreaker robbed the Mini-Mart at 15855 W. 87th Street Parkway in Lenexa about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police hope the jacket will help lead to the armed robber.

A man bundled up in a distinctive jacket robbed a Mini-Mart Monday night in Lenexa, police said.

The Lenexa Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance video of the robbery, hoping the distinctive jacket would help them identify the armed robber.

“We are attempting to identify this suspect related to an armed robbery investigation,” Lenexa police said on Twitter. “Note the unique colored windbreaker.”

The suspect was described as being about 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds. He was wearing tan or gray pants with a hooded red and black jacket.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We are attempted to identify this suspect related to an armed robbery investigation. The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'01", 250 lbs. Note the unique colored windbreaker. If can help us identify this suspect, please call us at 913-825-8169. pic.twitter.com/fpsJ4mLsOR — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) July 24, 2019

The robbery occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Mini-Mart in the 15800 block of West 87th Street Parkway.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery, and the robber was last seen exiting the store, police said. It was unknown if he left in a vehicle, said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for Lenexa police.

The man was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8169.