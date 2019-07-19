Greenwood police investigate man’s shooting death

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Greenwood police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Friday in the 2200 block of Main Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim. It is unclear what led to the shooting. Investigators spoke to a woman in connection to the shooting.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).