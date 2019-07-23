Police search for truck in hit-and-run that left KCK officers with minor injuries

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for the public’s help in finding a truck that allegedly sideswiped a police vehicle Saturday, causing minor injuries to the officers seated inside.

The officers were working a crash before 10:40 p.m. Saturday near State Avenue and Village West Parkway when the truck sideswiped their vehicle, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The police department released three images of the truck Tuesday.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department

The red truck, which police described as having an extended cab, fled the scene afterward. It may have damage near the front of its right passenger side and may be missing a hub cap, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the truck or its driver to call a detective at 913-573-6084 or email msluder@kckpd.org.