Crime

Police shooting is investigated in downtown Kansas City

Police are investigating a shooting by an officer Monday in downtown Kansas City, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported Monday afternoon near Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard.

After 2 p.m., police shut down the area surrounding the intersection as they conducted the shooting investigation, and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

A person was in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.

