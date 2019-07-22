Police shooting is investigated in downtown Kansas City

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police are investigating a shooting by an officer Monday in downtown Kansas City, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported Monday afternoon near Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard.

After 2 p.m., police shut down the area surrounding the intersection as they conducted the shooting investigation, and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

A person was in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.