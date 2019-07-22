Crime
Police shooting is investigated in downtown Kansas City
Police are investigating a shooting by an officer Monday in downtown Kansas City, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported Monday afternoon near Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard.
After 2 p.m., police shut down the area surrounding the intersection as they conducted the shooting investigation, and asked members of the public to avoid the area.
A person was in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
