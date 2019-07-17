Weeks after shooting at crowded gaming event in Midtown KC, no arrests and no suspect

Midtown Kansas City esports center is scene of shooting: KCPD Three people were shot, and one trampled by a crowd, Saturday night at a Midtown Kansas City esports center, according to Kansas City police. Local Legends Gaming is at 3933 Main Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three people were shot, and one trampled by a crowd, Saturday night at a Midtown Kansas City esports center, according to Kansas City police. Local Legends Gaming is at 3933 Main Street.

Nearly eight weeks after three people were shot at an esports event on Main Street in Midtown Kansas City, police have made no arrests and have released no description of a suspect.

Police responded to the shooting at Local Legends Gaming, 3933 Main Street, just before midnight on May 26. Arriving officers heard gunshots and witnessed scores of people spilling out of the building in a panic. One person was trampled by the crowd.

On Wednesday, almost two months after the shooting, police were still investigating and had made no arrests, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

The gaming center has since closed.

Since the shooting, detectives have canvassed the surrounding area and gathered evidence, Becchina said. Investigators also looked for cameras in the area that would give them a better picture of what happened right before or right after the shooting.

Those efforts, paired with information from people who may have been near the crime, are integral to solving the case, Becchina said.

“They do hope to find anyone who may have seen anything, no matter how small,” he said. “Detectives need that last piece; many people were there that night, someone saw something.”

The gaming center shooting was part of a violent Memorial Day weekend in which six people were killed and three were injured across the Kansas City area.

According to police, a disturbance and an argument at Local Legends led to the shooting. The people shot were not the intended targets.

A responding officer reported seeing a man on the ground in front of the gaming center suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. A pair of off-duty Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies administered first-aid before paramedics and other emergency crews arrived.

The officer entered the gaming center and saw a trail of blood running from the front door to the middle of the room on the first floor. Multiple spent shell casings were scattered on a couch on the first floor.

Projectiles also were found on the ground near the exit door. There were several bullet holes in the wall and doors throughout the first floor, according to a police report.

A witness told police they heard gunshots and saw a man with his arm extended as if he was holding a gun. The witness did not see a gun because of the size of the crowd. The witness said they heard several gunshots and everyone ran out of the gaming center through the front and rear exits. The witness said he lost sight of the man he thought had the gun, the police report said.

“We still need the public’s help, witnesses need to come forward on this,” Becchina said.

AbdulRasheed Yahaya, 31, the owner of the gaming center, said at the time that his space was booked by another person who threw an end-of-the-year party for college students. The client had hired four security guards for the event.

The shooting happened after a fight broke out an hour and a half into the event, Yahaya told The Star in May.

Yahaya also said he started business in September 2017 as a video game truck that traveled for events and birthday parties. The gaming center opened a year ago and was designed to give youth an alternative to bars.

Yahaya has since declined to discuss the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.