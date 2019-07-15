Video shows masked suspects in shooting of Gates Bar-B-Q worker in Independence

Independence police investigating early morning shooting at Gates Bar-B-Q Independence Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, July 15, 2019 at Gates Bar-B-Q, located in the 10400 block of E. US 40 Hwy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Independence Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, July 15, 2019 at Gates Bar-B-Q, located in the 10400 block of E. US 40 Hwy.

An employee was shot several times early Monday morning at a Gates Bar-B-Q in Independence, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 2:45 a.m. at 10400 E. U.S. 40 highway, where three masked suspects walked inside the restaurant and assaulted the employee, according to the Independence Police Department.

One of the suspects shot the employee several times as they left the restaurant, police said.

The employee was taken to a hospital with injuries that police described as life-threatening.

The police department released a video of the suspects entering the store before one fired shots at the employee.

Police asked anyone who could help identify the suspects to call the Kansas City Metro Crime Stoppers’ TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Independence Police Department’s tip line at 816-325-7777.

Tips can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.