Hit-and-run driver in gold vehicle causes wreck, minor injuries in Overland Park

A hit-and-run driver was blamed for a wreck with three other vehicles that caused minor injures Sunday in Overland Park, according to police.

The wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the intersection of 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Three vehicles were stopped at a traffic light when a gold vehicle overtook them, police said. The gold vechicle hit one of the other vehicles, causing it to crash with the others.

No other description of the hit-and-run vehicle was available.

The Overland Park Police Department was investigating the crash.

