Made in KC expands with ‘cozy cabin’ coffee shop with beer, wine, cocktails in Fairway

Restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for July: Three that opened, three that closed

Made in Kansas City — which already has a presence in several of the metro’s top shopping areas — has expanded again.

Its latest offering is Front Range Coffeehouse & Provisions in the Fairway Shops.

Two Made in KC partners, Thomas McIntyre and Tyler Enders, went to Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village and still live within a few miles of there. They have a third partner, Keith Brady, who mostly grew up in California before moving to Missouri. He is now McIntyre’s brother-in-law.





“We have a lot of friends in the Fairway area who said there were not a lot of coffee shops nearby. It is also a high traffic area for commuters and very walkable for neighbors,” Enders said.

And officials with the city of Fairway said they have only issued liquor licenses to two other restaurants — Houlihan’s and Stroud’s.

Front Range has a mountain-theme decor — pitched roof ceiling, natural woods, a bison and deer head mounted on the walls, and photos of Colorado mountains. About 20 members of the Brady and McIntyre families head to Colorado annually, and the brothers-in-law long wanted to do a coffee shop with a lodge theme in homage to the gatherings.

“That’s why we made the inside feel like a cozy cabin,” Enders said.

Front Range is currently offering coffee drinks, beers, more than 20 different wines (10 offered by-the-glass), and cocktails. It has some breakfast items, including pastries, and plans to offer a limited lunch and dinner menu in the fall.





Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 7 a.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday.

Made in KC was founded in 2015 to promote local makers — apparel, wall art, home decor, gifts, accessories, skin care products and beard care products, candles, food and drink products including barbecue sauces, and books by local authors. There are now retail shops in the Crossroads, the Northland, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

A Made in KC Cafe & Bar is downtown, and there’s a retail, cafe and bar called Made in KC Marketplace on the Country Club Plaza.

The partners also have apparel shops — Anaphora in Prairiefire, and Kindred in Independence Center and Oak Park Mall — with an additional partner, Adam Pfeifer.

Front Range took the former Sharyn Blond Linens space at 2718 W. 53rd St. It had operated in the Fairway space for 14 years before relocating to the Crestwood Shops.