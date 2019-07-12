Missouri man sentenced to more than 14 years for child sex exploitation

Child sexual abuse statistics in the United States One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

A Missouri man was sentenced Friday to more than 14 years in federal prison for transporting a 12-year-old girl across state lines and having sex with her multiple times.

Eh Tah Ger, 24, pleaded guilty in January to transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said.

On Jan. 7, 2018, Ger picked up a 12-year-old girl in Omaha, Nebraska, and took her to a residence in Milan, Missouri.

The girl was reported missing by her parents two days later. The mother said the girl had gone missing twice previously and was found with Ger both times.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ger was arrested Jan. 20, 2018. He admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the child victim multiple times and filmed the sexual acts on his cell phone.

The girl wasn’t allowed to leave the residence without him and was forbidden from talking to the other adult males there because it made him jealous. Ger also fed her and she wouldn’t eat unless fed by him, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Ger told officers the child victim had been his “girlfriend” for five or six months, but that age wasn’t an issue in his country. Ger is a refugee whose family fled Myanmar when he was 11 years old and arrived in the U.S. in 2011.

Court documents said the southeast Asia country criminally penalizes sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 14.

Ger was sentenced to 14 years and two months in prison without parole.