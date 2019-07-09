Kansas City man pleads guilty to beating man to death in 2017, sentenced to prison

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A 21-year-old Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after he was accused of beating a man to death in 2017, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Caleb B. Patterson pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the murder conviction.

Patterson also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to an unrelated incident that happened after the killing, the prosecutor’s office said. He was sentenced to 15 years on each of those convictions. The sentences are set to run concurrently to the 24-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors filed a murder charge against Patterson after he allegedly talked about beating the victim over a recorded phone call while he was being held at the Jackson County Detention Center.

The victim, identified as 59-year-old Juan Marin, was found on the morning of Jan. 16, 2017, in the 1200 block of Admiral Boulevard with multiple blunt force injuries.

In phone conversations from the jail, Patterson said Marin had tried to steal from him, court records said.

He allegedly said “it started out as a simple fight, but then after, it felt good to let some anger out, you know I just couldn’t stop hitting him.”

Court records said Patterson also took a witness to see Marin’s body and told the witness he had killed him.