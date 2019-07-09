After meth lab fire in Kansas, two men are convicted in federal court

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

Two Kansas City, Kansas, men who were arrested after their meth lab caught fire were found guilty on drug charges in federal court, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Both Orlando Cortez-Nieto, 42, and Jesus Cervantes-Augiler, 22, were found guilty on four counts: conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a playground, possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a playground and maintaining residence in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 2739 Cleveland Avenue in December 2017 and found a methamphetamine conversion lab inside, prosecutors during the trial.

Evidence introduced by prosecutors tied the defendants to the drug lab, including a blue spiral notebook that recorded cash transactions and surveillance video from a business showing one of the defendants buying items found in the meth lab.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 29.

The first three counts carry a penalty of no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $20 million. The fourth count requires no less than a year in a half, but no more than 40 years in prison, and a fine up to $1 million.