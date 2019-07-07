Taxi driver is shot at by unknown man in Raytown Sunday morning, bullets hit car

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A zTrip driver escaped injury when gunfire struck his taxi early Sunday in Raytown, police said.

The taxi driver said an unknown man in another car fired shots at him about 5:10 a.m. Sunday near east 72nd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to the police.

The driver told police that man who fired the shots was in a white Chevrolet passenger car, which might be a Malibu.

The shooter fired the shots from his car and then fled the area, the taxi driver told police.

The taxi was struck by gunfire, but the driver was not hit, police said. The taxi driver drove to 8800 block of East 63rd Street, where he called police.

Police were investigating the shooting and asked for anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).